BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DSM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.