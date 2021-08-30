Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $740,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,305.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

