Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $37.20 Average PT from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $41.95 on Friday. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

