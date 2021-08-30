Bradley Goldberg Purchases 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. 4,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

LOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

