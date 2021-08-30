Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 10,549 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

