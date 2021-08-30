Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 84.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,311 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

