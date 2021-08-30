Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 13,623 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

