Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.