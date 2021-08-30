Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

