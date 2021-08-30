Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($3.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.64. 555,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,273,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,311,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

