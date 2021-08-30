Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of FLXN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 1,615,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,823. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 121,845.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 161,982 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 105.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

