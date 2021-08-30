Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $902.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,246. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

