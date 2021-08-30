Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce $91.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. 33,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,474. The firm has a market cap of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Luxfer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Luxfer by 3,557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

