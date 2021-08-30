Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

