Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

