Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $19.80

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 19,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
