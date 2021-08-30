Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Target Price at $19.80

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 19,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

