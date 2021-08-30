Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

