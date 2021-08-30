Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price at $180.62

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after acquiring an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $182.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.