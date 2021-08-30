Brokerages Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT at $17.00

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of THNPF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

