Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Target Price at $12.58

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ZETA stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. 6,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,522. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

