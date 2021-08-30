Bruce G. Wilcox Buys 20,000 Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,717.
TSE:SFD opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54.
About NXT Energy Solutions
