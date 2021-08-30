Bruce G. Wilcox Buys 20,000 Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,717.

TSE:SFD opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

