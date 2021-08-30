BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get BTRS alerts:

In other BTRS news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,258,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 440,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. 21,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.