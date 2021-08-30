Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $15.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $840.03. 322,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

