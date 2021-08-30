Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.80. The company had a trading volume of 342,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,578. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

