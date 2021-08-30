Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.80. The company had a trading volume of 342,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,578. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.
In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
