Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Stericycle worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 252.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $290,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 400,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 287.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

