Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

NSC traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $258.23. 1,026,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

