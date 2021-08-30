Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $138.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

