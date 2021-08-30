Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

