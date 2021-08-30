CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in CACI International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $1,757,447. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

Shares of CACI opened at $257.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.48. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.