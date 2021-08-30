Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.