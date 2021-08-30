Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.57 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.47.

CM opened at $116.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after buying an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

