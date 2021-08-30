Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:CU opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.35. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

