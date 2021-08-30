Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.