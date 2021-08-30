Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1,459.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank stock opened at $263.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.31.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.