Capital Analysts LLC Buys 7,754 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $107.85 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.94 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98.

