Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

