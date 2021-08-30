Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

