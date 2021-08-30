Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.
NYSE COF opened at $175.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.09.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
