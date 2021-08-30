Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $175.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after buying an additional 346,335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

