Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.23. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,960 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $743.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.