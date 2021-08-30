Cardno Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Cardno Company Profile
