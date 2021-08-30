Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 66.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

