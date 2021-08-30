Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.23. The stock had a trading volume of 106,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,219. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

