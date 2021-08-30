Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATY stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $39.86. 7,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.64. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

