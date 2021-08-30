Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 10,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

