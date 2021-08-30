Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the July 29th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.36 on Monday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

