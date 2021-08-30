Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post $31.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.40 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $124.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $125.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $132.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $249,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

