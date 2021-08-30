Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $73.45. 688,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

