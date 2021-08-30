Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $460.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River exited the second quarter of 2021 on a strong note, with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. Robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses drove Manufacturing Solutions revenues in the reported quarter. Based on a strong second-quarter performance and expectations of robust client demand through the remainder of the year, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Meanwhile, the company expects strong synergies from the acquisition of Cognate, which will help it to offer CDMO services in the high-growth, high-science cell and gene therapy sector. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Over the past three months, Charles River has been outperforming its industry. Yet, escalating costs are a concern. Stiff competition and foreign currency fluctuation are other woes.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $436.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $443.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

