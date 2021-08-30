Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 263,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after buying an additional 506,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. 1,327,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

