Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,681,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. 315,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

